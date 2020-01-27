|
LITTLE JAMES D.
Age 87, of McCandless Twp., formerly of Emsworth passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Judith (Cain) Little; dear father of David C. (Michele) Little of Las Vegas, Nevada and Matthew C. (Lauren) Little of Allison Park; grandfather of Noelle, Emilia, Allison, Connor and Collin; brother of Jack (Patricia) Little and brother-in-law of Marilyn Cain. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, Member of the Legion of Honor for Shriners, a volunteer for the Air Heritage and held a private pilot's license. James was a proud US Army veteran of the Korean War. A private service and burial was held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020