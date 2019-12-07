|
SCHWARZMEIER, SR. JAMES D.
James D. Schwarzmeier Sr., 78, of West View, formerly of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved and loving husband of 54 years to Rita (Griffith); father to Lisa (Scott) Nogrady, Lori (Randy) Geche, and James (Julie) Schwarzmeier, Jr.; loving grandpap to Michael, Andrew, and Luella; brother of Patricia Watson, Catherine Schwarzmeier, and the late Frank "Bud" Schwarzmeier, John "Jack" Schwarzmeier, Barbara Salvini, Mary Ann Fazio, and Rita Salvini; loving Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Sunday December 8 from 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Athanasius Church. Jim was a graduate of Connelley Vocational High School, Triangle Tech Trade School, a former Westinghouse Electric Electrical Fitter, and a recent retired and well-loved Custodian of the North Hills School District. He was a longtime member of St. Athanasius Parish and a man of faith. He also enjoyed his membership in the West View and enjoyed spending time with his close friends. He was also a member of the local AARP chapter of the North Hills. Jim and Rita loved their Slippery Rock Campground weekends where he spent many hours fishing and riding his grandkids through the trails on his golf cart. He enjoyed tinkering and creating his famous Spark Plug airplanes. He could fix anything! Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019