DWYER JAMES DANIEL

Age 85, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Originally from New York City, Dwyer lived in Wexford for 36 years before moving to the Washington, D.C., area in 2016. A graduate of Manhattan College, he worked as a civil engineer for the American Bridge Division of U.S. Steel, and the Port Authority of Allegheny County for almost 50 years. He was preceded in death by Patricia Anne, his wife of 43 years. He is survived by his children: daughters Kathleen, of Boston; Patricia, of Carol Stream, Illinois; and sons Kevin and Brian, of Alexandria, Virginia; and Robert of Arlington, Virginia; and ten grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Saint Alexis Catholic Church, Wexford, followed by burial at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Engineers Society of Western Pennsylvania Scholarship Fund. To donate, please go to https://eswp.com /eswp-payments/ and include "Donation to Scholarship Fund in honor of Jim Dwyer."