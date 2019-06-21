ADELMAN, PhD JAMES DAVID

Age 75, of Hampton Township, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born to William and Isabel (Walker) Adelman on October 23, 1943 in Johnstown, PA. He was the beloved husband of Karen E. Rehder, MD. Dr. Adelman obtained a BA in psychology and a Masters of Social Work at the University of Pittsburgh. He then attended Luther Seminary in Gettysburg, PA for one year. After that he joined the US Army Medical Service Corp and was stationed at Fort Benning, GA for 3 ½ years. He counseled many veterans who were then returning from Vietnam, along with several older survivors of Pearl Harbor. He was called to testify before the US Senate, and this resulted in his work to start the first alcohol recovery program for the US Army. This program was so successful that it was expanded to the Navy and Air Force. He continued in the Army Reserves for another five years after he returned to Pittsburgh. He managed the outpatient counseling department for Sewickley Hospital for 35 years and at the same time completed his PhD in Clinical Psychology. As a clinical psychologist, he was compassionate, yet able to challenge his patients to grow. He combined humor with empathy. At age 65, he retired from the hospital and continued in private practice until his death. He was a devout Christian all his life and provided counseling to many of the clergy as well as fellow Christians. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his daughter, Amy Adleman; and his granddaughter, Jules Adelman. A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Park, 10301 Walter Road, Allison Park, PA 15101. Arrangements were entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC.