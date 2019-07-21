Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES TOOMEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES DAVID TOOMEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES DAVID TOOMEY Obituary
TOOMEY JAMES DAVID

Age 83, of the North Side, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Husband of Kathleen (Mason); father of Laraine Moser, James (Sharon), Michael, Andrew (Tammy), and Donald Toomey; survived by ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Brother of Laura Forsmark, Pauline Jencik, and Thomas Toomey. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
Download Now