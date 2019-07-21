|
TOOMEY JAMES DAVID
Age 83, of the North Side, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Husband of Kathleen (Mason); father of Laraine Moser, James (Sharon), Michael, Andrew (Tammy), and Donald Toomey; survived by ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Brother of Laura Forsmark, Pauline Jencik, and Thomas Toomey. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019