TAICLET JAMES DONALD

Loving husband, devoted father and loyal friend, 81, of Pinehurst, NC, passed away at the FirstHealth Hospice House on Monday, March 25, 2019. Jim was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 14, 1937. After high school, he served his country in the U.S. Army, including an overseas assignment to Wiesbaden Air Base, Germany. Jim had worked as a Boilermaker and was a proud member of Pittsburgh's Local 154 for 38 years, rising to the position of Superintendent, before retiring in 1994. In 2006, he and his wife relocated from Glendale AZ to Pinehurst, N.C., where Jim was a Member of the Pinehurst Men's Golf Association and served two terms as Secretary for the organization. He scored a Hole-in-One on Pinehurst course #5 in 2015. Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann (Foley) Taiclet; he was the father of James Taiclet, Jr. of Miami, FL and Michele Main, of Southern Pines, NC; father-in-law to Carol Taiclet and Jeffrey Main; he was the grandfather of David, Lauren and Dayna Taiclet; grandfather-in-law to Alexandra Taiclet; he is also survived by his sister Cora Maier, husband Jim, of Ocala, FL; and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his dear friends: Terry Lane, John "Moon" Mullen and Bob Seeger. Jim was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis (Stewart) Glagola and step-father Charles Glagola. A ceremony of committal will be held at Christ Our Redeemer/North Side Catholic Cemetery, 204 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Immediately following, a celebration of his life will be held at Rico's Restaurant, 1 Rico Ln. Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Aidan Jack Seeger Foundation at www.AidanHasAPosse.Org or 70 North 15th St. Brooklyn, NY 11222. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox)

