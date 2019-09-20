|
AGLIORI JAMES E.
Age 77, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, of Carrick. Beloved husband of Dee (Donahue) Agliori for 58 years; loving father of James (Sandra), Daniel (Monica), and Jeaneen Agliori; son of the late Dino and Pia Agliori. Brother of Maryann (Ed) Ricci and the late Dino (Denise) Agliori.; special pap of Danielle, Daniel (Kim), Christine (Mike), Jason (Lacey), Anthony (Lauren), Brian, Zack (Oriana), Nick (Vicky), James (Koral), and Bradley; great-grandfather of ten; also nieces and nephews, and caring friend, Kathy McMahon. Visitations Friday 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to . Jim loved going to the cabin with his family, hunting, and fishing. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019