Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church
JAMES E. AGLIORI Obituary
AGLIORI JAMES E.

Age 77, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, of Carrick. Beloved husband of Dee (Donahue) Agliori for 58 years; loving father of James (Sandra), Daniel (Monica), and Jeaneen Agliori; son of the late Dino and Pia Agliori. Brother of Maryann (Ed) Ricci and the late Dino (Denise) Agliori.; special pap of Danielle, Daniel (Kim), Christine (Mike), Jason (Lacey), Anthony (Lauren), Brian, Zack (Oriana), Nick (Vicky), James (Koral), and Bradley; great-grandfather of ten; also nieces and nephews, and caring friend, Kathy McMahon. Visitations Friday 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to . Jim loved going to the cabin with his family, hunting, and fishing. www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
