Age 90, of Plum, on Saturday, July 13, 2019.  Husband of the late Gretchen (Beed) Bauerle; father of Craig (Gina), Cathy, Cheryl (Tracy) Keating, Claire and Elaine; grandfather of Zachary Bauerle; brother of Ruth Douglas and the late Esther Snyder; son of the late Ralph and Florence (Springer) Bauerle. Jim earned his Ph.D. in physics from University of Illinois and went on to work as a Physicist for Westinghouse R & D Center in Churchill for his entire professional  career. Outside of his work, Jim enjoyed rock climbing, biking and exploring nature.  Friends received, Monday, 3:00 p.m. until Service at 6:30 p.m. in SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.  Interment at a later time in Plum Creek Cemetery.   To best honor Jim, donations may be made to Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, 800 Waterfront Dr., Pgh., PA 15222 or the Salvation Army, 1101 5th Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 15, 2019
