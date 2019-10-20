|
|
BISH, SR. JAMES E.
Age 74, of Munford, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in West Deer Township. Born February 17, 1945 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Glenn and Edith (Turner) Bish. Jim was a Chief Warrant Officer 4 and mechanic in his career in the Army. He is survived by his son, James (Amy) Bish; daughter, Jennifer (Ed) Shields; grandchildren, Kaylee, Lexi, Colton, Lita and Chystal; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Izzy and Miyah. He was preceded in death by brother, Jack Bish. Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Jim's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019