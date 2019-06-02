Home

JAMES E. BISHOP

JAMES E. BISHOP Obituary
BISHOP JAMES E.

Of Carnegie, formerly of the North Side, on Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Ann (Toner) Bishop; loving father of James Bishop (Sharon), Edward Bishop, Michael Bishop (Nancy), Kathleen Bishop, Daniel Bishop (Holly) and Maureen Bishop (Lou Giglio); brother of William Bishop; also survived by 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the . Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.,

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
