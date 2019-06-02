|
|
BISHOP JAMES E.
Of Carnegie, formerly of the North Side, on Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Ann (Toner) Bishop; loving father of James Bishop (Sharon), Edward Bishop, Michael Bishop (Nancy), Kathleen Bishop, Daniel Bishop (Holly) and Maureen Bishop (Lou Giglio); brother of William Bishop; also survived by 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the . Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019