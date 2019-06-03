BROWN JAMES E.

Age 92, of Oakmont, died on Saturday, June 1, less than two months after the death of his beloved wife of 71 years, Adeline Brown. The official cause of death is yet to be determined, but his loved ones suspect Jim's death was due largely to a broken heart. A longtime resident of Oakmont, Jim was the son of Mae Hockenberry Brown and James Brown, who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Rick (Gerry) of Hampton; granddaughter, Melanie (Bob) Brown of Oakmont; grandson, Nathan Brown of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Paul Domhoff, Rocco Brown and Bobby Brown of Oakmont; sister-in-law, Tilly Flannery of Hampton; and many nieces and nephews who cherished the time they spent with their beloved "Uncle Brown." Born on April 9, 1927, Jim met the love of his life while celebrating VJ Day in Oakmont in 1945. He entered the U.S. Army shortly after that, and upon his discharge Jim and Adeline were married in 1947. A remarkable seven decades later, in 2017, the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary and both of their 90th birthdays with a huge gathering of family and friends. Jim was an employee of the U.S. Gypsum Co. in Oakmont for some 40 years, eventually becoming a shift supervisor before retiring in 1987. Among his interests, Jim especially enjoyed gardening and music – he was an accomplished accordion player – but most of all he loved his family, and he provided the foundation for the many activities and accomplishments of his wife, son, grandchildren and other loved ones. His survivors will miss his engaging personality, quick wit and the care and kindness he gave to virtually everyone he met. Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Irenaeus Church in Oakmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Riverview High School Music Department, 100 Hulton Rd., Oakmont, PA 15139.