Age 43, of North Side, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved son on Cindy Butler and the late Leonard E. Butler, Jr.; loving father of Shavelle J. Rodgers; dear brother of Shorty, Michael and Cory Butler, Amy Schrock, Salena Bauer, Missy Velasquez, and Andrea Rickard; also survived by his best friend, Todd Drelick; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 1-6 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill, where a Funeral Service will be celebrated on Sunday at 6 p.m. Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
