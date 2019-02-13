|
DELLACH JAMES E., Jr.
Age 27, of Springdale, formerly Penn Hills, passed away on February 11, 2019. Beloved father of Isabella Rose Dellach (who is also daughter of Susan Nguyen); son of Karol (Daugherty) Dellach and James E. Dellach, Sr.; grandson of the late Anthony and Rosetta Dellach, Joseph and Estelle Daugherty; beloved nephew, cousin, and friend to many. Private Visitation. All are welcome to the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, Verona on Thursday at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019