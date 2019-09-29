|
DiLUCIA JAMES E. "JIM"
Of Hays. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, September 27, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Rosella; son, James; parents, Anthony and Rose; and siblings, Nick, Francis, Merita, and Ronnie. Survived by his loving children, Betty (Dick) Davis and Cindy (Rich) Henderson; proud grandfather of Cristina DiLucia and Jimmy Henderson; great-grandfather of Ryan Parker. He is also survived by numerous family, friends and his beloved golden retriever, Ace. Jim was a proud member of our greatest generation serving in the Navy during World War II. After the war he worked as a crane man for U.S. Steel. After his retirement, Jim started a second career working for CCAC South. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan cheering on the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and the Pitt Panthers. Friends will be received on Monday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 E. 10th Ave. 15210. Closing prayers in the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Angels Church. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations in Jim's honor to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd. 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019