Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-0987
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES DiLUCIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES E. "JIM" DiLUCIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES E. "JIM" DiLUCIA Obituary
DiLUCIA JAMES E. "JIM"

Of Hays. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, September 27, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Rosella; son, James; parents, Anthony and Rose; and siblings, Nick, Francis, Merita, and Ronnie. Survived by his loving children, Betty (Dick) Davis and Cindy (Rich) Henderson; proud grandfather of Cristina DiLucia and Jimmy Henderson; great-grandfather of Ryan Parker. He is also survived by numerous family, friends and his beloved golden retriever, Ace. Jim was a proud member of our greatest generation serving in the Navy during World War II. After the war he worked as a crane man for U.S. Steel. After his retirement, Jim started a second career working for CCAC South. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan cheering on the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and the Pitt Panthers. Friends will be received on Monday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 E. 10th Ave. 15210. Closing prayers in the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Angels Church. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations in Jim's honor to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd. 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now