DOWD, SR. JAMES E.

Age 89, of Murrysville, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born April 9, 1930 in Buffalo, NY; son of the late Thomas J. and Margaret (Burger) Dowd. Jim earned his B.A. Business degree at Canisius College, Buffalo, NY. He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. After the war, he entered the family business, Dowd Medical Service, in Wilkinsburg. Jim successfully transitioned his business into a thriving medical supply company, retiring in 1998 after 52 years. He was a founding member of the MED Group Association. He was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan and an avid golfer. Jim enjoyed seasonal vacations with his wife in Fort Myers, Fl. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Dolores Mae (Sullivan) Dowd, affectionately known as Dody; a granddaughter, Colleen Albring; two brothers, Tom "Bud" and Jack Dowd, and his sister, Dorothy Sweeney. Survivors include his daughters, Dolores (Ted) Lienesch, Deborah (Bill) Hebda, Diane (Jim) Albring and Darlene (John) Hermann; a son, Dr. James (Linda) Dowd, Jr.; 13 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Friends will be received from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC. (Monroeville/Plum Chapel), corner of (445) Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Additional visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. at Mother of Sorrows Church Narthex, Murrysville with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery.