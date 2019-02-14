EVANKOVICH JAMES E.

Age 73, of Jackson Twp., passed away on February 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born July 16, 1945. Son of the late Eli and Leona Olga Evankovich; beloved husband of Janet (Flament) Evankovich, whom he married on December 29, 1990; loving father of Patrick Evankovich and Tami (Jack) LaGattuta; dear brother of John (Thelma) Evankovich. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Fran Evankovich. Family and friends will be received Saturday from 12-4 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Jim was a proud member of the Penn United family in Saxonburg for over three decades. He proudly served his county in during the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Air Force and was a member of VFW Post 0474. He enjoyed hunting and training his canine friends, Toby, Ginger, Molly and Misty. Jim was a member of many Corvette Clubs, he enjoyed spending time with other Corvette enthusiasts sharing events and adventures. Jim most of all enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to .