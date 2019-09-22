Home

JAMES E. FRANKS Sr.

JAMES E. FRANKS Sr. Obituary
FRANKS, SR. JAMES E.

Age 88, of Cranberry Twp., was ushered into Glory, meeting his Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Jim was under the care of Sherwood Oaks Retirement Community in Cranberry Twp. Born June 28, 1931 in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late William Walter and Anna Harbaugh Franks. Jim attended and was a longtime Elder at Northway Christian Community Church in Wexford. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1953 and was a veteran of the Korean War. Jim loved spending time with his family; he will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Jim (Phyllis) Franks, Jr. of Cranberry Twp., Cindy (Don) Bibb of Centennial, CO, and Rebecca (Clint) Nicoletti of Freedom; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Scarlett Franks and Sally (Art) Snyder. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Jean Franks, who passed away on August 1, 2014; his siblings, Bud, Norman, Ron, Elva & Lila; and a great-grandchild, Naomi. Services will be held privately by the Franks family; Jim will be laid to rest with military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor in-support of Eden Christian Academy, 206 Seibert Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
