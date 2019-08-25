|
GRUNDZA JAMES E.
On Friday, August 23, 2019 formerly of the North Side. Beloved husband of the late Dolores H. Hotkowski; father of James, Jr. (Kandy), Susan (Sid) Smith, Dolores (the late Daniel) Troiano, Diane (Milt) Napper, Joseph (Theresa), Sherri Coleman, Jenny Teichart, and the late Jeffrey; also 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Monday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave., where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, 11 a.m. Family suggests contributions to A Glimmer of Hope Foundation, PO Box 908, Wexford, PA 15090.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019