Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GRUNDZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES E. GRUNDZA


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES E. GRUNDZA Obituary
GRUNDZA JAMES E.

On Friday, August 23, 2019 formerly of the North Side. Beloved husband of the late Dolores H. Hotkowski; father of James, Jr. (Kandy), Susan (Sid) Smith, Dolores (the late Daniel) Troiano, Diane (Milt) Napper, Joseph (Theresa), Sherri Coleman, Jenny Teichart, and the late Jeffrey; also 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Monday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave., where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, 11 a.m. Family suggests contributions to A Glimmer of Hope Foundation, PO Box 908, Wexford, PA 15090.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
Download Now