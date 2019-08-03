|
MITTERMEIER JAMES E.
Of Observatory Hill, on Friday, August 2nd, 2019. Beloved husband of 46 years to Catherine A. (McHolland) Mittermeier; loving father of Christopher J. and Eric Mittermeier; brother of Joyce Mostowy (John), and the late Paul Mittermeier, Sharon Mittermeier, and Mary Gen Mittermeier; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway, North Hills, where a blessing service will be held Monday 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019