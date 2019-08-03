Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
JAMES E. MITTERMEIER

JAMES E. MITTERMEIER Obituary
MITTERMEIER JAMES E.

Of Observatory Hill, on Friday, August 2nd, 2019. Beloved husband of 46 years to Catherine A. (McHolland) Mittermeier; loving father of Christopher J. and Eric Mittermeier; brother of Joyce Mostowy (John), and the late Paul Mittermeier, Sharon Mittermeier, and Mary Gen Mittermeier; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway, North Hills, where a blessing service will be held Monday 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
