Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
JAMES E. MONTGOMERY


1929 - 2019
JAMES E. MONTGOMERY Obituary
MONTGOMERY JAMES E.

Age 89, of Fox Chapel, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Beloved husband of JoAnn Montgomery; loving father of Mark J. (Karen) Montgomery; dear brother of Ellen Noker and the late Dorothy Lightell; proud grandfather of Kristen L. (Jonathan) Heisey of Romania, Rhonda N. (Isaac) Weidman of Wisconsin, Michelle R. Montgomery of Pittsburgh, Marissa B. Montgomery of Pittsburgh, and Joel D. Montgomery of Pittsburgh; dear great-grandfather of Cory and Marci Heisey and Emery and Konrad Weideman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Servant's Heart Camp, Ramey, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
