Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
JAMES E. MORROW

JAMES E. MORROW Obituary
MORROW JAMES E.

Of Bethel Park, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019; son of the late Darwin and Edna Morrow; beloved husband of 54 years to Beverly C. Morrow; loving father of Kathleen Morrow and James Morrow, Jr. Jim was a Army Veteran; he retired from Washington Steel after many years, he was a member of the Bethel Park Lions Club.  Family and friends will be received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL L. HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park where funeral services will be held Tuesday, 1 p.m. 


www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
