Of Bethel Park, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019; son of the late Darwin and Edna Morrow; beloved husband of 54 years to Beverly C. Morrow; loving father of Kathleen Morrow and James Morrow, Jr. Jim was a Army Veteran; he retired from Washington Steel after many years, he was a member of the Bethel Park Lions Club. Family and friends will be received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL L. HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park where funeral services will be held Tuesday, 1 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019