REDDY JAMES E. "JIM"

Age 72, of Wilkinsburg (formerly of the North Side), left us on Thursday, March 5, 2020 to be reunited with his beloved wife, Connie M. (Kain) Reddy on what would have been their 54th wedding anniversary. Jim was the father of Penny (Thomas) Butler, Brian (Paula) Helms and Jimmy (Megan) Reddy, Jr. and the late Jessica Blake; five grandchildren; Amanda Helms, Candice Helms, and Levi Helms, as well as Brieanna and Olivia Butler; brother of the late Bernard (Ann) Reddy, Randall (Dorothy) Reddy and Betty (James) Tass; brother-in-law to Hope Ann (Kenneth) Hicks and Raymond P. (Mary Kay) Kain, Jr. and the late June Kain; uncle of Michael (Karen) Naughton, Scott (Wulan) Naughton, Christopher Reddy, Randall (Jaylyne) Reddy, Erica (Joseph) O'Donnell, Alicia (Chi Chi) Rivera-Kain, Raymond P. Kain, IV, Jennifer (Mike) Hollowell, Amy Hicks, and the late Kevin Naughton; great-uncle to Sara (Joseph) Christopher, Brandon and Sean Reddy, Saoirse Reddy, Gabrielle, Samantha and Kevin Naughton, Kelsey Naughton, Molly O'Donnell, Katie O'Donnell, Sara O'Donnell, Evie O'Donnell and Joseph O'Donnell, Jr. Jim loved a good pool game, listening to Motown and protecting his family. A plumber by trade, his real love was the bar business where he welcomed every person he met like that of a family member, the way every good Irishman does! Jim also was a member of Dallas Masonic Lodge #231 and a Mason for more than 40 years. Our father was loving to his family and friends, generous to a fault with strangers and full of life and spirit! Friends received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale, where a Masonic Blessing Service will be held on Sunday at 7 p.m.. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday morning at 11 a.m.

