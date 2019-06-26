Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 49, tragically on Thursday, June 20, 2019 of Bethel Park. Son of Mary Cook and the late William Gary Rust; beloved husband of Lisa (Wise) Carr Rust; father of Coury Rust; stepfather of Jared and Victoria Carr; step-grandfather of Caden Carr; brother of Kathy Gray, Michael and David Rust; also survived by his furry best friend, Kita. James proudly served his country for the United States Army. Family and friends received Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Gabriel of The Sorrowful Virgin Church, 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pgh., PA 15236. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
