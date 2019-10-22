Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
JAMES E. "TAL" TALERICO Sr.

JAMES E. "TAL" TALERICO Sr. Obituary
TALERICO, SR. JAMES E. "TAL"

Of Ross Twp., on Monday, October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years to Joan (Shanahan) Talerico; loving father of Janice Talerico (Christine Pozar), James E. Talerico, Jr. (Julie), Joan Cercone (Ron), Judy Towle, Joseph Talerico (Cheryl) and Jennifer Steenson (Matt); brother of Mary Bickar; preceded in death by six sisters and one brother; also survived by 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church Thursday 10 a.m. Jim was a Korean War Army veteran. He loved bowling, golfing, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
