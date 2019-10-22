|
TALERICO, SR. JAMES E. "TAL"
Of Ross Twp., on Monday, October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years to Joan (Shanahan) Talerico; loving father of Janice Talerico (Christine Pozar), James E. Talerico, Jr. (Julie), Joan Cercone (Ron), Judy Towle, Joseph Talerico (Cheryl) and Jennifer Steenson (Matt); brother of Mary Bickar; preceded in death by six sisters and one brother; also survived by 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church Thursday 10 a.m. Jim was a Korean War Army veteran. He loved bowling, golfing, gardening, and spending time with his family.
