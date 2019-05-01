THORNHILL JAMES E.

Age 76, of Canonsburg passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born October 9, 1942 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Raymond and Eleanor Miller Thornhill. He lived in the Canonsburg area since 1985 and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Jim had been a police officer for the city of Pittsburgh for 26 years. He served with the United States Army in Germany and was a member of the American Legion Post 793 of Cecil and the Fraternal Order of Police Ft. Pitt Lodge #001. On June 17, 1972 he married Margaret "Margie" Rosso who survives. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his two sons, William J. (Marilyn) Thornhill and Mark John Thornhill, both of Pittsburgh; his daughter, Stacy Marie (Tim) Peterson of Champlin Minnesota; two grandchildren, Faith and Luke Peterson; two brothers, Raymond Thornhill of Orlando Florida and Richard Thornhill of Portersville; a sister, Ruth Kahn of Beechview; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased in addition to his parents are two brothers, Michael and Thomas Thornhill. Friends and family are welcome from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in SALANDRA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor Darla Tripoli LFD, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg where departing prayers will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Interment with full Military Rites by the VFW Post 191 of Canonsburg will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Twp. To view or extend condolences, please visit www.salandrafunerals.com