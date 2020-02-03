|
TOMASIC, SR. JAMES E.
Of North Braddock, age 78, on Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved father of James E. (Mary Ann) Tomasic, Jr. of MD and Sean Tomasic of Ross Twp. Dear grandfather of Brendan, Nicole, Ryan, Megan and Connor. Brother of Larry (Lynn) Tomasic, Robert (Diane) Tomasic, Bernard (Andrea) Tomasic, William (Mary Ann) Tomasic, Francis Tomasic and the late George Tomasic. Jim was a 1959 graduate of St. Thomas High School and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He also was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and an over 30-year survivor of Multiple Sclerosis. Jim was employed at various companies before starting his own business, JLS Electrical Services. In retirement, Jim delivered Meals on Wheels for Eastern Area Adult Services and he was a service representative for the Ladies PA Slovak Catholic Union. In 2000 and 2010, Jim served our country by being a census taker. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Wednesday. Time later. Jim will be entombed privately in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020