|
|
TRIGG JAMES E.
On Monday, September 23, 2019, James E. Trigg, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away at the age of 104. Beloved husband of the late Angelica Trigg, and Coula Trigg; loving father of Dean Trigg and Elaine Gillen and the late Thomas Gillen; cherished grandfather of D.J. and Sharron Trigg, Stephanie and Barry N. Wandel, and Joseph Gillen; great-grandfather of Barry S. Wandel, Isabella Wandel, W.J. Trigg and Emmitt Trigg. He was born in 1915 in Piraeus, Greece. With his parents, Paul and Terpsi Trigonides, he immigrated to the United States in 1916. Jim went to Carnegie Institute of Technology, graduating in 1937 with a degree in electrical engineering. During World War II, James served his country with honor and distinction as a Lt. Naval Officer teaching radar while he was stationed in Washington, D.C. He later worked for 35 years as an electrical engineer for Westinghouse Electric. Jim loved to make people laugh, but his sense of humor was only one of the characteristics that distinguished him. Jim's passion was photography. He served as president of the Academy of Science and Art, as well as president of the Photographic Section of the Academy of Science and Art of Pittsburgh, the oldest amateur photography club in the country. He also acted as president of the Friends of the Mt. Lebanon Library. James served his Faith as one of the founders of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church and was a past president of the Parish Council. Jim remained active in the Association of University People, a social club for educated seniors, and taught photography classes at local senior centers. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, September 26, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Trisagion services on Thursday 8 p.m. Visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church 10 a.m., 11 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. The family would like to thank the staff at Family Hospice for their care of Dad and for all their support. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019