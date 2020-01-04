|
WINKLER JAMES E.
James E. Winkler, age 78, of Gibsonia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved husband for 36 years of Sharon M. (Lyman) Winkler; father of James J. (Kimberly) Winkler, Scott H. (Brandi) Winkler, and Christopher J. (Chantelle) Winkler; grandfather of Jimmy, Hope (Billy), TJ (Kallie), Liza, Hudson, Tucker, Sydney, Ava, and Christopher, Jr.; brother of Joseph (Sis) Winkler. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 1-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Franklin Park, PA 15143. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church. Jim was an avid hunter, loved the outdoors, and was a flea market and yard sale guru. He was a longtime member of St. Alphonsus Church, where he frequently volunteered. Jim always had a smile on his face and a joke to say. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020