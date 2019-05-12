HODDER JAMES EDWARD

Age 76, lifelong resident of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, with his daughter by his side. He was the loving father of Ashley Hodder (Andrew) DeSilva, Christie, Margot and the late Hopie; treasured grandfather of Ava and Estelle DeSilva; cherished son of the late Clinton and Genevieve (Cipriano) Hodder; caring brother of Clinton Alexander Hodder, Colonel U.S. Army, Ret., and the late Nancy Anne Hodder; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. James was a graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School in 1960 and received his Bachelor's degree in economics from Mt. Union College in Alliance, Ohio. He was the owner of Clinton G. Hodder Refractory Services Co., in Bridgeville. James also coached Mt. Lebanon girls' softball. He was an avid baseball player, spectator and coach. James will be remembered for his gentle soul, kind heart, and love of family. He will truly be missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon Twp. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com