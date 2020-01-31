|
|
STOKELY, IV JAMES EDWARD "JAY"
Age 61, went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Aspinwall, PA. Jay as he was affectionately known to his family and friends was born on December 27, 1958 in Dormont, PA to the late Dorothy (Casey) and James Stokely. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jess Stokely. Jay entered the U.S. Army where he proudly served his Country at Fort Benning, GA. Following his enlistment in the U.S. Army, Jay worked for numerous organizations. In 2010, Jay started working for Vocational Services in the Homeless Veterans Supported Employment Program also known as HVSEP where he received a STAR Award for Special Thanks Recognition. Jay was promoted to CWT/TR Housing Program as a Social Services Assistant (CWT/TR TECH). He proudly served this program from 2013 until 2019 when he retired. Jay enjoyed his time and involvement while working at the VA and took pride in returning the favor of a fellow Vet. Jay is survived by his loving wife, Shelley Denise Stokely; three siblings, sister, Joy (Randy) Hindman, Bentleyville, PA, two brothers, Jim (Grace) Curry, Pittsburgh, PA, and Jeffery Stokely. Daughter, Janel Nicholas, Pittsburgh PA, four sons, James Myers, Spokane, WA, Tony Myers, Wenatchee, WA, Julian Nicholas, and Justin Nicholas, Pittsburgh, PA. A very close friend Ron Donnelly Pittsburgh, PA. and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in addition to numerous other family and friends. Friends will be received on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. the hour of service at the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 401 Baltimore St., Brownsville, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020