CANTINE JAMES ELROY
Age 92, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020. Father of James Michael (Micki Meek), Jeffrey (Julie Lockard), Nancy (Lawrence Koscielniak), John (Eileen Krynock), William (Hannah Newton), and Robert. Grandfather of Steven Cantine (Mandy Van Doren), Renée Krynock (Jesse Randall), Nicole Cantine, Timothy Cantine, Michelle Krynock, Joshua Cantine, Shelly Cantine, and Veronica Krynock. Great-grandfather of Ethan, Spencer, Anessa, and Miles Cantine. Veteran of World War II and the Korean War, Traveling Operator for Duquesne Light, member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and avid golfer and bowler. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Alice Barbara Bakowski Cantine; parents, Patrick (Pasquale) and Floretta Cantini; sisters, Alice Cantini Rickard and Lois Cantini; brothers, George Cantini and Patrick Cantine; and son, James Michael. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. Condolences may be given at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.