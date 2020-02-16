|
|
ENGLERT JAMES EMMETT
Age 91, of McKeesport, died Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born in McKeesport on January 7, 1929 and is the son of the late John S. and Mary Cavanagh Englert. He was retired from Westinghouse Electric as a draftsman and was employed in the LRA division of the E. Pittsburgh plant working with Nuclear Generators. He was a member of the McKeesport Regional History and Heritage Center. The Western PA Conservancy, and Mary, Mother of God Parish (formerly St. Pius Church). He was a Sergeant in the Army Occupational Force in Japan. He is survived by his son, James (Lynne) Englert of Hickory, PA, daughters, Victoria (Edward) Gazdag of Hempfield, PA, Deborah (Edward) Belback of Elizabeth Twp., PA, and Kathleen (Steve) Lucas of Jefferson Hills, PA, nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Carl, brothers, and longtime companion, Jane Donahoe. Friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412 678 6177) on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Parish, Corpus Christi Church, 2515 Versailles Ave., McKeesport, PA 15132. Burial will follow in St. Mary's German Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the McKeesport Regional History and Heritage Center, 1832 Aboretum Drive, McKeesport, PA 15132.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020