Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossroads Presbyterian Church
2310 Haymaker
Monroeville, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Presbyterian Church
2310 Haymaker Rd
Monroeville, PA
View Map
Age 87, of Monroeville, passed away on May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Patricia (Roley) Boyer; loving father of Diane (Knox), Cathy, and Barbara (Riso); father-in-law of Lisa Everett; and doting grandfather of Tony Riso, Nicholas Riso, Zachary Riso, Sydney Boyer, and Chelsea Boyer. He was born and raised in Monongahela. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1954 before being drafted into the Army where he was eventually assigned to an Army Engineering Company. Upon honorable discharge in 1956, he returned to Pitt where he earned his Master's in Science and began his lengthy career as a geologist specializing in mine drainage. Gifted with a creative and curious mind, along with a natural athleticism and a generous spirit, he spent his years involved in and excelling in hobbies ranging from tennis and golf to landscaping to travel around the globe to inclusive neighborhood volleyball games where he welcomed everyone regardless of age or skill. Deeply devoted to Crossroads Presbyterian Church, he ushered, planted flowers, decorated, provided accounting services, and rendered a truly terrifying performance as King Herod in the Journey to Bethlehem. He loved spending time with his family and his church family. There will be a Memorial Service at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 2310 Haymaker Rd., Monroeville, PA 15146 on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., preceded at 10:00 a.m. by visitation at the church. Instead of flowers, donations to the at would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019
