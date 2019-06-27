CONDON JAMES F.

Of Verona, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the age of 60. Jim was born December 3, 1958 to the late Paul and Rose (Algeri) Condon and was a 1977 graduate of Riverview High School. Loving Father of Richard Condon; dear brother of Paul (Deborah) Condon, Cecilia (Jim) Dunlay, Rose (Tom) Dessell, Dave (Paula) Condon, Ruth (Mark) Beil, Mary (Bob) Knochel, Mike (Melanie) Condon, and the late John Condon. He was an accomplished computer technician with Quality Computer Services, and former heating and air conditioning specialist. He was also a devoted father and fan of The Beatles, as well as an active family genealogist. Jim enjoyed visiting Civil War battlefields with his son, and watching John Wayne Western movies. Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Battlefield Trust, 1140 Professional Court, Hagerstown, MD 21740 (1-888-606-1400), in memory of James Condon.