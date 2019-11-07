Home

JAMES F. CONWELL

JAMES F. CONWELL Obituary
CONWELL JAMES F.

Age 89, of Columbiana, formerly of Peters Township (Washington County, PA), passed away on October 31, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Robert and Rita (Brown) Conwell. Mr. Conwell was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana. He was a graduate of Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School and was a Navy veteran.  He worked as a district sales manager for AT&T for many years.  His proudest achievement was that he saw all of his children receive their college degrees. Mr. Conwell is survived by two daughters: Catherine (Steve) Moniaci of Houston, TX and Jeannine T. Conwell of Columbiana; as well as three sons:  James (Angela) Conwell of Wylie, TX, Daniel (Carol) Conwell of North Huntingdon, PA, and Richard (Kimberly) Conwell of Upper St. Clair, PA; two brothers, Donald F. Conwell of Fairfax, VA and Joseph Conwell of New York, NY; eight grandchildren: Alyssa, Andrea, Anne, James, Brittany, Daniel, Caitlin and Drew; and one great-grandson, Michael Thomas Rader, who was born on Mr. Conwell's birthday this year. He was preceded in death his wife of 55 years, Jeannine M. Conwell, one son, Robert N. Conwell and two brothers, Richard and William. A blessing service will be held at a later date. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Mr. Conwell's name can be made to Spina Bifida Association Of Western Pennsylvania (SBAWP) - 3000 Stonewood Dr., Suite 100, Wexford, PA 15090. The family has entrusted SEEDERLY-MONG & BECK FUNERAL HOME in Columbiana, OH with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
