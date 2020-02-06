Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
More Obituaries for JAMES FOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES F. FOLEY

JAMES F. FOLEY Obituary
FOLEY JAMES F.

Age 80, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shirley M. (Stark) Foley. Loving father of James (Janine) Foley, Daniel (Jona) Foley, Thomas (Trish) Steffan, and Bridget (Jason) Steele. Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Jeremiah (Katherine), Jena (Matt), Jami (Jeff), Michelle (William), Nikki, Jami (Adam), Jonah, and Bailey. Proud great-grandfather of Jensen and Elizabeth. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Margaret (Dunn) Foley; and siblings, Tootie, Dolly, Eileen, Edward, Bryan, and Barry. James was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in metallurgy from the University of Pittsburgh. While at Pitt, he was proud to play for the Pitt Panthers basketball team. After college, he began his career with US Steel and L&N as a metallurgical engineer. After retirement, his love for the steel industry continued in Kentucky, where he worked as a consultant and forged new lifelong friendships. James made friends everywhere he went, and if you ever saw him out on St. Patty's Day, you were sure to see him in his famous green top hat and green jacket. He was an avid Steelers fan and was affectionately known as the "Wagonmaster" of tailgating. Most importantly, he loved spending time with family. Family and friends will be received Friday, February 7th from 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 4 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
