GUNION JAMES F. "JIM"
James F. "Jim" Gunion was surrounded by his family at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, PA, when he left this life for a life with God on Monday, August 12, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth E. (Williams) Gunion; his loving children, Kari (Kevin) Lowerre and Alyson (Jason) Rossmiller Hominsky. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Mitchel, Shallyn, Vincent, Dakota, AnnMarie, Savannah, Kelsey, Joseph, Jacob and Charlie; as well as a sister, Barbara Czerwinski. Friends will be received Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy, Ross Twp., 412-364-4444. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Northgate Church, 238 West View Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northgate Church. To read the complete obituary or to offer condolences, please visit www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019