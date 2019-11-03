|
|
HALL JAMES F.
James F. Hall, age 84, of Carnegie, PA, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Phyllis; his daughters Barbara (Steve) and Laura (Chris); also three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Jim was a devoted member of Union Presbyterian Church and retired from the Exxon Corporation. Family and friends are welcome on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp. Please gather for a memorial service on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Presbyterian Church 6165 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Union Church Building Fund.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019