HUBER DR. JAMES F.

Age 48, of Jefferson Hills, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon (O'Rourke) Huber; devoted father of Braden and Fallon Huber; cherished son of Frank and Nancy Huber; loving brother of Ken (Dee) Pfeil, David (Diane) Pfeil, and Gus (Jenn) Pfeil; son-in-law of Peter (Bernadette) O'Rourke; brother-in-law of Tim (Roberta) Bell; and loving uncle of Shelby (Adam) Williams, Steven (Kira) Pfeil, Aaron Pfeil, Lucas Pfeil, Brody Pfeil, Ash Williams, Caleb Bell, Kendell Bell, and Kaylee Bell. Jim is also survived by extended family and dear friends. Jim's many interests included the Steelers, the Rolling Stones, golf, and coaching for Thomas Jefferson Youth Baseball. He was a dedicated doctor at Insight Vision Care who loved his patients. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Thomas á Becket Church at 10 a.m., 139 Gill Hall Road, Clairton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jim's children's education fund c/o Sharon Huber. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.