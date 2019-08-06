Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
JAMES F. "JIM" PSCHIRER

Obituary
PSCHIRER JAMES F. "JIM"

Age 87, went to the Lord peacefully  on August 4, 2019, with his family in attendance. He was born in Wexford; son of the late Ernest and Marie (Kohler) Pschirer; loving father of Kenneth (Holly) Pschirer, Sherry (Jim) Dykes, Julie (David) Bolick, Carol (Ted) Fetchak, Diane (Jay) Cieslinski and Patty (Ted) Nowlen; also survived by 13 grandchildren and four and a half great-grandchildren; brother of the late Charles and Ray Manz, Ernest Pschirer and Edna Mae Watenpool.  Family and friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. John Neumann Church, Franklin Park.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
