PSCHIRER JAMES F. "JIM"
Age 87, went to the Lord peacefully on August 4, 2019, with his family in attendance. He was born in Wexford; son of the late Ernest and Marie (Kohler) Pschirer; loving father of Kenneth (Holly) Pschirer, Sherry (Jim) Dykes, Julie (David) Bolick, Carol (Ted) Fetchak, Diane (Jay) Cieslinski and Patty (Ted) Nowlen; also survived by 13 grandchildren and four and a half great-grandchildren; brother of the late Charles and Ray Manz, Ernest Pschirer and Edna Mae Watenpool. Family and friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. John Neumann Church, Franklin Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019