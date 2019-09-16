Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES RUCCIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES F. RUCCIO


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES F. RUCCIO Obituary
RUCCIO JAMES F.

Age 79, of Monroeville passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 after a long courageous battle with rare cancers. He was born on August 6,1940 in Greensburg Hospital to the late James Franklin and Elsie (Cavada) Ruccio. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy (Edge) Ruccio; daughters, Sherri (Daniel) Laus and Jennifer Ruccio; and his beloved grandsons, Justin, Shane and Brandon Laus. He was the brother of the late George (surviving wife, Sandy) Ruccio, Nancy Ruccio, and Paul (Peggy) Ruccio; uncle of Ernie (Cathy) Pisarcik, and very dear friend of Richard and Marylou Durr and Andrew and Libby Costanzo. James was a barber for 60 years. He loved movies sports and traveling. His passion was R & B music and dinner and dancing with his wife. A very special thanks to Dr. Vikram C. Gorantla, Hannah Doyle and Chris Carlisle of the Hillman Cancer Center. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a blessing service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.


www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now