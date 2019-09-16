|
|
RUCCIO JAMES F.
Age 79, of Monroeville passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 after a long courageous battle with rare cancers. He was born on August 6,1940 in Greensburg Hospital to the late James Franklin and Elsie (Cavada) Ruccio. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy (Edge) Ruccio; daughters, Sherri (Daniel) Laus and Jennifer Ruccio; and his beloved grandsons, Justin, Shane and Brandon Laus. He was the brother of the late George (surviving wife, Sandy) Ruccio, Nancy Ruccio, and Paul (Peggy) Ruccio; uncle of Ernie (Cathy) Pisarcik, and very dear friend of Richard and Marylou Durr and Andrew and Libby Costanzo. James was a barber for 60 years. He loved movies sports and traveling. His passion was R & B music and dinner and dancing with his wife. A very special thanks to Dr. Vikram C. Gorantla, Hannah Doyle and Chris Carlisle of the Hillman Cancer Center. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a blessing service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019