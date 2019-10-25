|
TALARICO JAMES F.
Age 47, of Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Sara (Buszinski) Talarico; loving and devoted father of Joseph, Cameron, Joshua and Hannah; dear son of Frances M. and the late James J. Talarico; cherished brother of Anthony "Tom" (Kristi) Talarico; special son-in-law of William and Patricia Buszinski. Also survived by nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles and many friends. Jim was a longtime and valued manager for Community Care, Inc. He was a partner in MWT Holding, LLC investment firm along with his best friends, Wasil and John, and a founder/Owner of Spaceboy Productions. His passion for music led to him being a longtime Pittsburgh musician and performing with many bands, beginning with DYD to his most recent touring band BowieLIVE. But Jim's greatest joy was spending time with his wife and children, fishing, camping, coaching their teams and traveling. Funeral Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Sunday 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul Episcopal Church, Mt. Lebanon. Interment Woodruff Memorial Park. Family Suggests memorial contributions to Ehlers Danlos Society: https://www.ehlers-danlos.com. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019