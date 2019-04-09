HICKEY JAMES FRANCIS

Age 94, formerly of Baldwin Boro and resident of Mt. Vernon of South Park, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 70 years to the late Mary Leah (Rixner) Hickey; loving father of Carol (Hickey) (Paul) Krivijanski; cherished grandfather of Doreen (Krivijanski) (Harry) Datz, P.J. (Brooke) Krivijanski; great-Pop Pop to Alexandra, Harry IV and Mack August; also surviving is brother, Edward Hickey of White Oak and Elizabeth Obringer of Baldwin Boro; along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sarah Hickey; brothers, Tom, Joe, and Chuck; and sisters, Irene, Margaret, Martha and Mary. Jim was a retiree of Jones and Laughlin and as a custodian for Baldwin-Whitehall School District. He could usually be found tinkering in his work shed or mowing the lawn and tending to his garden and flowers. His first love was chopping down trees for burning in his fireplace. He also served his country in the Army Air Force following World War II. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Visitation is private. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please send condolences to:

