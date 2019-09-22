|
McDONALD, JR. JAMES FRANCIS
On Thursday, September 19th, 2019, of Mt. Lebanon, devoted husband and loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 78. James was born on March 22, 1941 in Mt. Lebanon, PA to James and Helen (Capp) McDonald. Jim served in the US Army from August 17, 1959 to August 16, 1965 and received his degree from Northeastern University. He had an incredible career in Sales in the Education industry for over 30 years. Affectionately known as Jimmy Mac, he was an honest man with a great sense of humor and an unparalleled work ethic. Jim was a spirited Pittsburgh sports fan, grill master, loved IC Light, spending time with his family and his three cats. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jim; mother, Helen; sisters, Patty Lou Slater and Polly Leis; and brother-in-law, Paul Slater. He is survived in life by his wife, Barbra; sons, David and Gregory; daughter, Kristin; daughter-in-law, Julie; grandsons, Jude and Darwin; also, nieces and nephews. There will be a gathering of family and friends Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pgh CAT, 207 Allegheny St., Tarentum, PA 15084 www.homelesscat.org. To share condolences, visit www.pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019