JAMES FRANCIS PRENDERGAST Obituary
PRENDERGAST JAMES FRANCIS

Age 82, of Bethel Park, on August 11, 2019 passed away peacefully at home. Beloved husband of 54 years to Mary Kay (Reinstadtler) Prendergast; loving father of James J. (Dianne), René (Sean) Obergfell, Beth (Michael) Muehlbauer, Michael and Brian; proud Grandpap of Carter, Olivia, Ethan, Reagan, Rachael, Paige and Eliza; brother of Carolyn, the late Roy (Claudia), Patricia (Ted) Todd, and Russell (Christine); loved by many nieces and nephews. Jim honorably served in the US Air Force and was a proud member of IBEW Local #5. In 2003, Jim retired from the Pittsburgh Board of Public Education after 35 years and was also a member of the South Park Men's Senior Golf League. Friends welcomed on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Thomas More Church, 126 Fort Couch Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241 (412-833-0031), where visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment with Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Sister's of the Poor. Funeral arrangements entrusted to FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
