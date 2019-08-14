|
PRENDERGAST JAMES FRANCIS
Age 82, of Bethel Park, on August 11, 2019 passed away peacefully at home. Beloved husband of 54 years to Mary Kay (Reinstadtler) Prendergast; loving father of James J. (Dianne), René (Sean) Obergfell, Beth (Michael) Muehlbauer, Michael and Brian; proud Grandpap of Carter, Olivia, Ethan, Reagan, Rachael, Paige and Eliza; brother of Carolyn, the late Roy (Claudia), Patricia (Ted) Todd, and Russell (Christine); loved by many nieces and nephews. Jim honorably served in the US Air Force and was a proud member of IBEW Local #5. In 2003, Jim retired from the Pittsburgh Board of Public Education after 35 years and was also a member of the South Park Men's Senior Golf League. Friends welcomed on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Thomas More Church, 126 Fort Couch Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241 (412-833-0031), where visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment with Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Sister's of the Poor. Funeral arrangements entrusted to FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019