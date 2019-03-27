KIRK JAMES G.

Age 80, of Monroeville, on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia L. Kirk; dear father of Michael (Lois) and David (Deborah) Kirk; loving grandfather of Daniel, Megan, Leigh Ann, Steven, and Lauren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara Kujawinski; and his brother, Thomas (Patricia) Kirk. His career included Litigation Attorney at Westinghouse Corp., Assistant General Counsel at Dravo Corp., Vice-President and General Counsel at Limbach Co., and General Counsel at IT Corp. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at North American Martyrs Church, 2526 Haymaker Rd., Monroeville. Interment will be private in Erie, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Divine Mercy Academy, c/o St. Bernadette Parish, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146. Please visit corlfuneralchapel.com for more information.