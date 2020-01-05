|
MAURO, JR. JAMES G.
Of Washington, DC, passed away with family by his side on December 25, 2019. Jim was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 31, 1944, eldest son of the late Mary Ellrod and James G. Mauro, Sr. of Forest Hills. He graduated from Wilkinsburg High School, Kenyon College, and Columbia Law School, and received advanced degrees in history from Glasgow University and Columbia University. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Bambi Lanahan Mauro; his children, Brooke, Christopher (Brandi), and Andrew (Maggie); his grandchildren, Emma and Alex, and his beloved dog, Biggy; brother of Fredric Mauro, Patricia Mauro Warrick (John) and Jeffrey Mauro (Mary Jo), all of Pittsburgh, and the late Barbara (Mauro) Zarenko, Gerald Mauro and Michael Mauro; also survived by Ron Zarenko (Ann) and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a huge presence in many lives personally and professionally. He will be remembered for his gregarious nature, passion for many causes and interests, and incredible intellect. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed discussions about history, current events, politics and family lore. Jim began his legal career in New York City working for the Criminal Appeals Bureau of the Legal Aid Society. Inspired by his great-grandfather, Frank "Pop" Schrimser, who worked at the Westinghouse Turbine Works in East Pittsburgh, Jim migrated to labor law in support of workers' rights, serving as Associate General Counsel at the United Electrical Workers of America (UE) in New York. Later, Jim became General Counsel of the International Union of Electrical Workers (IUE) in Washington, DC. He was a fiery advocate for workers and mentored young labor lawyers with his confident, dramatic, and articulate way of making a case. Passionate about baseball long before witnessing Bill Mazeroski's 1960 World Series game-winning homerun for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jim enjoyed his time as Commissioner of the Northwest Washington DC Little League, occasionally coaching his children. He was instrumental in organizing the historic youth baseball trip to Cuba with the Baltimore Orioles, as well as the DC Baseball Classic competition among public and private high schools. He believed in the power of sports to teach children about personal responsibility, cooperation, and persistence, as well as bridging communities and facilitating intercultural exchange. His two grandbabies gave him much joy in the last few months of his life. A memorial service will be held on January 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Little Sanctuary at St. Albans School, Mount St. Alban, Washington, DC 20016. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the or to Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, 3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20057.