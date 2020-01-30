|
NOLAN JAMES G.
Age 94, formerly of Mt. Washington, died in Florida, on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Husband of the late Regina Margaretta Sullivan; father of James Michael Nolan, Jill Nolan Harris (fiancé, James Robert Johns) and the late Jeffery Sullivan Nolan (survived by wife, Debra Nolan); grandfather of James Paul Nolan (Lesley Rooke), Katie Sullivan Nolan, Jeffrey James Nolan (Jesse) and the late Jessica Kathleen Nolan; great-grandfather of Hobson James Nolan; dear friend of the late Alma Eggers; brother-in-law of the late Patricia Sullivan. Son of the late James Lawrence Nolan and Gertrude Mary Earl. He was raised by his grandmother, the late Nellie Nolan and Aunt Marie (Nolan) Feltovich. Mr. Nolan was a US Marine Corps veteran, serving in Iwo Jima during WWII. He was a proud member in the Honor Guard of the VFW Post 5111, and was an Operating Engineer for the City of Pittsburgh. Friends received on Thursday, 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave. Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Saturday at 10 a.m., immediately followed by Military Honors by the VFW Post 5111. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Visit www.bruscofalvo.com for more information on Mr. Nolan's life.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020