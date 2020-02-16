Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
JAMES QUINLAN
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:30 PM
Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church
Of Lawrenceville, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Son of the late Thomas and Margaret (Connelly) Quinlan; loving brother of John "Red" (the late Harriet) Quinlan, Patricia (the late Robert) Walsh and the late Thomas (surviving wife Elizabeth) Quinlan, Paul (Patricia) Quinlan, Rosemary (Louis) O'Neil and Francis (Jacqueline) Quinlan; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Jim was a 1951 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a 1960 graduate of Duquesne University. He loved books and music, especially opera. Jim was very involved in the civil rights movement in the 1960's and advocated for social justice throughout his life. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Thomas Mertin Center, 5129 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
