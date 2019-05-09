|
SUCCOP JAMES G.
Age 62, of Jefferson Hills, died peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019. Jim was employed by American Roller Bearing in RIDC Park. Husband of Carole (Froehlich) Succop; father of Christie (Mike) Eckert, Chad Succop and Kellie (Adam) Guzik; grandfather of Miller Eckert and Isaac Guzik; brother of 10 siblings; many nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday from 6–8 p.m. and Friday from 1–3 and 6–8 p.m. in STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 (412-384-0350). Prayer in the funeral home on Saturday 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas a' Becket Catholic Church, 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019