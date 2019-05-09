Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
(412) 384-0350
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES SUCCOP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES G. SUCCOP

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES G. SUCCOP Obituary
SUCCOP JAMES G.

Age 62, of Jefferson Hills, died peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019. Jim was employed by American Roller Bearing in RIDC Park. Husband of Carole (Froehlich) Succop; father of Christie (Mike) Eckert, Chad Succop and Kellie (Adam) Guzik; grandfather of Miller Eckert and Isaac Guzik; brother of 10 siblings; many nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday from 6–8 p.m. and Friday from 1–3 and 6–8 p.m. in STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 (412-384-0350). Prayer in the funeral home on Saturday 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas a' Becket Catholic Church, 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now